Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
1950 - 2019
Connie Sue Simpkins
February 28, 1950 - October 10, 2019

Connie Sue (Hershman) Simpkins, 69 of Maple St., Argos, passed away on Oct. 10, at 8:34 p.m. at her residences following an extended illness.
On Feb. 28, 1950 in LaPorte, she was born to Eugene Hershman and Virginia (Weaver) Hershman. Connie moved to Argos, in 2009, coming from Texas.
She spent many years with her Life Partner – Danial Ferm.
She had worked in the Health Care field and had been a waitress.
Connie is survived by her daughters, Tammy Schlosberg of Kokomo, and Angie Creekmur and husband Emerson of Kouts; a son, Michael Winstead of Argos; nine grandchildren; 17 great grandchildren; half sister Brenda Henson of Michigan City; half brother Everett Henson and wife Daiga of New Jersey
She is preceded in death by her parents; sister Virginia Gehman; and great grandchild Bailey Shafer.
Friends may visit with the family on Monday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Funeral Services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, at 12 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Chaplain Todd Wilson of Kindred Hospice, Rochester.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Kindred Hospice, 1476 W. 18th St., Rochester, Ind. 46975
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 19, 2019
