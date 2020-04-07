Home

1940 - 2020
James W. Skinner
October 1, 1940 –April 4, 2020

PLYMOUTH – James W. Skinner, 79, of Plymouth, passed away on Saturday, April 4, in his home. He was born Oct. 1, 1940 in Frankfort.
He graduated from Richmond High School in 1958. After graduating James was drafted in November of 1962 in the United States Navy. He was honorably discharged in June of 1964. On June 22, 1990 in Plymouth, he married Carolyn S. Ousnamer; and she survives.
James was a truck driver for many years, driving for several trucking agencies and worked for Reese Equipment for many years. He was a member of the Plymouth Wesleyan Church as well as a Sunday school teacher for many years. He also was a member of the Gideon's.
Surviving with his wife, Carolyn of Plymouth, are their children, Michael Yates (Cindy) of Mishawaka, Mark (Christina) Miller of Plymouth, Melinda (J.C.) Daugherty of Plymouth, and Matthew (Kelly) Miller of Plymouth. Also surviving are 14 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Louise. James was preceded in death by his parents and one sister.
Inurnment will take place at the Marion National Cemetery, 1700 East 38th Street, Marion, Indiana 46953. Palmer Funeral Home – Lakeville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Plymouth Wesleyan Church 574-936-3637. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmerfuneralhomes.com
.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 8, 2020
