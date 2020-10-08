1/1
Slusher
1952 - 2020
Shirley A. Slusher
January 22, 1952 – October 6, 2020

On Oct. 6, Shirley A. Slusher, loving wife and mother of six daughters, passed away after a long illness, at the age of 68.
Shirley was born to Donald "Red" and M. Evone (Rose) Humes on Jan. 22, 1952 in Winamac.
On May 16, 1969 she was married to Clifford Slusher in Knox, and spent her life as a homemaker, caring for her husband and raising her children.
Shirley loved to cook for people and would always ask if you wanted something to eat when you walked through her door. She also loved to plan family gatherings, go to craft shows, make crafts, and decorate for holidays.
Shirley is survived by her loving husband: Cliff; daughters: Shelli (John) Ringer, Cherie (Larry) Hendricks, Amy (Mike) Garland, Holly (Eric) Ragan, Misty (Jackson) Murphy, and Melissa (Steven) Glass; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Don (Red) Humes and her mother M. Evone Humes, her infant sister, Penny, her infant son, Clifford Jr., and her son-in-law, Larry. 
A time of gathering with the family will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 4 – 8 p.m. Rev. Thomas Harzula will officiate services at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Sunday, Oct. 11, at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Culver Masonic Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.  
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Odom Funeral Home
104 Lakeshore Drive
Culver, IN 46511
574-842-2082
