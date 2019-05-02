Home

Nancy Sue (Baker) Smith

Nancy Sue (Baker) Smith died April 28 in West Plains, Mo.  She was born in Lafayette on Feb. 20, 1939; she was the daughter of Samuel  P. and Betty (Palmer) Baker of Plymouth.
Nancy was the mother of eight children, Donette King of Springfield, Mo., Shelley Dale of Carmel Sheryle  Campbell of West Plains,  Mo.,  Don Shultz, Jr., of Thayer, Mo., Dirk Shultz of Thayer, Mo., Dayna Underwood of Thayer, Mo., Mitch Samuels of Moberly, Mo. and Aaron Fugit of San Fransisco, Calif. She had 14 grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Nancy attended Plymouth High School; she was for years an employee of the Bashas' Supermarkets of West Phoenix, Ariz.
There will be no services.
Published in The Pilot News on May 2, 2019
