Mary F. Wainscott
January 9, 1926 - September 15, 2020
Mary F. Wainscott, 94, went on to meet her Lord and Savior on Sept. 15, at 10:25 p.m. at her home.
Mary was born the daughter of Reverend James and Elsie (Watcher) Edwards on Jan. 9, 1926. She lived in LaPorte until moving to Plymouth in 1968; she has been a resident of Plymouth since then. She received her education in a one room schoolhouse, and continued her education from there.
On July 18, 1942, she married the love of her life, Reverend William Wainscott. She spent much of her life in the church, first as a pastor's child, then a pastor's wife. She was a devoted homemaker, and also a daycare director and founder of Kings Kids Kollege in 1972. She was the pastor's wife at the First Assembly of God Church in Plymouth, Indiana. During her free time, she enjoyed playing the piano, organ, guitar and accordion, as well as singing, although she never had any formal music lessons. She truly loved the Lord and going to church, as well as plants and flowers.
Those who will miss Mary are her daughter Marsha Wainscott of Plymouth,, son Gene (Nancy) Wainscott of Plymouth, eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and sons Phillip and Donald Wainscott. Mary was part of a family of eleven siblings, all of whom preceded her in death as well.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 1 – 3 p.m., with the funeral service to follow at 3 p.m. Both will be held at Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street Plymouth. Burial will take place at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions may be made to the New Vision Worship Center.
