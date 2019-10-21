|
Rose B. Walters
April 19, 1940 - October 17, 2019
Rose B. Walters, age 79, of Bourbon passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, Oct. 17, in Memorial Hospital of South Bend.
The daughter of Arnold and Clarabel (Carey) Flory, she was born in Bremen, Indiana April 19, 1940. She has been a life long resident of Marshall County where she graduated from Tippecanoe High School with the class of 1958. Rose retired from Biomet Orthopedics on June 1, 2006, where she was a trimmer of orthopedic products. She had a passion for the 4-H program where she had been a 4-H leader and supporter for many years and she really enjoyed the dress review competition and was a Bluebird leader. In her spare time she enjoyed her home, sewing, cooking, her flower gardens, but most of all watching her daughter and grandchildren participate in Triton sports and 4-H. But most of all, she loved visiting with people when her husband Herschel pitched horseshoes. She was his biggest fan.
On June 1, 1960, she married the love of her life Herschel. They had daughter Kelly Dawn husband Orlin Miller of Tippecanoe, granddaughters: Whitney (Ambrose) and husband Scott Ballinger of Bourbon and Erica and husband Aaron Zell of Kenosha, WI. Rose was from a family of eight, those left to remember Rose were her siblings: Audrey and Bill Griffis of Mentone, Lewis and Peg Flory of Rochester, Jerry and Glenda Flory of Tippecanoe, Lorraine and Tom Devros of Tippecanoe and Duane and Cathy Flory of Tippecanoe. Additions to the family were twenty-two nieces and nephews along with about 100 great nieces and nephews; sister-in-law Verna and Wayne Carlan of Warsaw and brother-in-law Duane and Geneal Walters of Tippecanoe. Those who have preceded in death were her parents, sister Anita Crawford and two brothers Doug and Doyle.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 4 - 8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21, in Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home 115 S. Main St., Bourbon. A service to celebrate Rose's life will be held Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Orlin Miller, son-in-law officiating. Burial will take place in Summit Chapel Cemetery, Tippecanoe.
The family requests memorial contributions be made in her memory to the Marshall County 4-H program.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 21, 2019