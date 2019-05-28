Rebecca Ann Walmer

May 11, 1945 - March 29, 2019



Rebecca Ann Walmer, 73 of 1950 Ridge Dale Drive, Trail Point Village, South Bend, died on March 29, at 12:35 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend.

On May 11, 1945 in Plymouth, she was born to Noble B. Walmer and Juanita M. (Warwick) Walmer. She grew up in Plymouth and lived in South Bend since 1987 in the Logan Group Home.

Rebecca worked for Logan Industries, South Bend. She attended St. Colleta School in Jefferson, Wisc.

Rebecca is survived by her sister, Sarah (Sally) L. Walmer, and her friend Joe Rex of Argos, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Barbara Cook and Patricia Taylor.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday June 1, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday June 1, at 11 a.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr. officiating.

Burial took place at the New Oakhill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Logan Center, 2505 E. Jefferson Blvd., South Bend, Ind. 46615. Published in The Pilot News on May 29, 2019