Nancy Wentzel
November 13, 1934 - December 27, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Nancy Wentzel, 85, of Plymouth, entered into eternal life on Friday, Dec. 27, at Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Nancy was born on Nov. 13, 1934 to Calvin R. and Annabelle (Mollenhour) Gill in Plymouth.
She married Harold Wentzel on June 26, 1954 in Plymouth and he preceded her in death on February 26, 2016.
Nancy had worked and retired from Menser's Industries in Plymouth.
Nancy loved water aerobics, mushroom hunting, and cooking large meals for family and friends. She was also an avid IU and Notre Dame sports fan.
Nancy was also an active member of Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, Plymouth where she was baptized, confirmed, and married.
Surviving are her children; daughters; Cindy Pucciarelli, of Plymouth, and Ann (Craig) Rose, of North Judson; one son Mark (Cheryl) Wentzel, of Lakeville. Also surviving are four grandchildren; Amanda Rose, Carl Rose, Jason Parmley, Crystal Parmley, two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Nancy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, brother, Mike Gill, and sister Betty Strang, and son-in-law John Pucciarelli.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1314 North Michigan Street, Plymouth, with Pastor Eric M. Ahlemeyer officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Burial will take place at Fairmont Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the church.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 30, 2019