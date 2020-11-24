Juanita B. Wilcox
October 24, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Mrs. Juanita B. Wilcox, 90, of Rochester, passed away at 4 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 22, at Millers Merry Manor of Plymouth.
On Oct. 24, 1930, Juanita B. Stanton was born on a farm near Tyner. She was a treasured daughter of Tillis and Effie Litchfield Stanton. Growing up, she shared her childhood with five siblings. Being born just after the Great Depression, Juanita developed a strong work ethic while working on the farm. She carried those skills throughout her life.
In Rochester, Juanita and Edgar G. Wilcox were married on Sept. 13, 1947. They shared 69 years of life's adventures. Their union produced two wonderful daughters Connie and Sharon. Grandma Juanita has been blessed with two more generations that have been added to the family tree.
The Wilcox's lived in Plymouth for over 50 years and then moved to Rochester in 2002. Juanita was very active in the Church of the Nazarene of Rochester. She was delighted to introduce colorful and fragrant flowers around the landscape to attract butterflies. She retired from American Optical after many years.
A woman of strong faith Juanita loved God, her family and her friends. As a loving mother and grandma she was so very proud to oversee four generations. The holidays and special family celebrations were times of her greatest joy and making memories.
Left to cherish Juanita's memory are two daughters, Sharon Pribbernow and husband Wayne of Whitehall, Mich., Connie Souther and husband David of Rochester; four granddaughters: Jill Kruzick Lehman of Mt. Airy Maryland, Lorrie Kruzick of Ft. Myers Fla., Christina Byrd of Whitehall, Mich., Nicole Pribbernow of Whitehall, Mich.; three grandsons: Nathan Souther of Churubusco, Jason Souther of Warsaw, Allen Gates serving in Seattle with the US Navy; three great-grand-daughters: Jayden Souther of Churubusco, Jamie Gates of Manhattan, KS, Audrey Byrd of Whitehall, Mich. ; seven great-grandsons: Ethan and Grant Lehman of Mt. Airy, MD, Caleb Souther of Churubusco, Evan Souther of Warsaw, Owen Byrd of Whitehall, Mich., Lucas Souther of Warsaw; Cooper Gates of Seattle a sister: Normale Bennett of Plymouth and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding Juanita in death are her parents Tillis and Effie Stanton, beloved husband Edgar on Nov. 7, 2016 and four siblings.
A celebration of the life of Mrs. Juanita B. Wilcox will be at 2 p.m., on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Pastor Don Meyer will officiate. Friends may visit with her family an hour prior to services. Interment will be in New Oak Hill Cemetery of Plymouth. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to her family at www.goodfamilyfh.com
.