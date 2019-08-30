|
|
Robert Christopher Williams
April 13, 1961 – August 17, 2019
Words in an obituary cannot capture the beauty of who Chris Williams was and the depths of sadness at not having him with us anymore. It is sorrow beyond measure with the sudden loss of our beloved Chris.
Chris was born on April 13, 1961, in Rochester, to Catherine Curtis Williams and Harold B. Williams, who predeceased him. He was a 1979 graduate of Argos High School. He is survived by sisters Sally Williams-Ackley (Daryl), Eagle Point, Ore.; Mary Williams Kovatch (Bob), Indianapolis; Irene Williams Brunet, Tampa, Fla.; brother David M. Williams (Sonia), Bourbon; and nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Chris: Sam Ackley, wife Rebecca and son Oliver, Medford, Ore.; Maya Ackley, Eugene, Ore.; Michael Kovatch, wife Gratia and daughter Harriet, Cincinnati, Ohio; Mackenzie Williams, wife Jaclyn and son Olsen, Nashville, Tenn.; Madeline Williams, Indianapolis. He also leaves behind his dog, Brian, "a very good boy," and a lifetime of friends who will miss him dearly. To them and to us, he was "a good man with a calm and knowing soul," "one of the sweetest and most genuine guys," such a kind, funny and talented man,"[who was] "loved by anyone who crossed paths with [him]..."
Chris was devoted to his family, his music, and his special friend Kathy. He was an amazingly talented musician, a blues/rock guitarist who played with many bands in Indiana and Oregon. He was a Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Chicago Cubs fan, and a WWII history buff. If you asked him, he said he bled blue and gold. He was committed to his work and crew at Living Opportunities in Medford.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
"Those whom we have loved never really leave us. They live on forever in our hearts and cast their radiant light on our every shadow," Sylvana Rossetti
That is our Chris.
Sally, Mary, Renee, Dave
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 31, 2019