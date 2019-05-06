Angeline L. Yarian

May 31, 1919 - May 3, 2019



BOURBON - Angeline "Ann" L. Yarian within 28 days of 100 years old, passed away peacefully May 3 at Millers Merry Manor of Warsaw with her grandchildren by her side.

Ann was born May 31, 1919 the daughter of Floyd F. and Edith Burnworth Walters at North Manchester.

She was a graduate of Wabash High School in 1937 and a graduate of Manchester College in 1941. After graduating from college, she took a teaching job at Tippecanoe. Her major was Commerce, but also taught English, Latin, and Math. "Once a teacher always a teacher". She taught for five years and received her Teaching Life License. She quit teaching to help her husband in his General Store, like our Mini Marts of today on the corner of downtown Bourbon. She continued to operate the store with her son Randy after the passing of husband until 1986 when the building was sold. In her past time she enjoyed gardening, planting daffodils, reading newspapers and most of all her grandchildren and friends. Her generation helped to invent and develop the technology of today. She loved her granddaughters to post on Facebook so she could stay connected with her family from afar.

On June 29, 1943 she became the bride of Claude E. "Murph" Yarian who tragically passed away March 6, 1979. She and her husband operated Murph's Newsstand (a favorite place) in Bourbon.

Ann leaves behind her grandchildren: Michelle and Dean Ousley of Bourbon, Patricia and Brandon Gall of Milford, Crystal and Sam Wallington of Wellman, Iowa, Matt and Kelly Neff of Bourbon, Adam Neff of Bourbon, Amber Neff and Todd Crawley of Elkhart and Smanatha Neff of Bourbon and Twenty great-grandchildren. Other survivors include her sister Ruth Esther Vawter of Indianapolis, daughter-in-laws: Kathy Wilson of Etna Green and Jane and Cliff McVicker of Culver. Nieces and nephews: Cynthia and Colen Holland of Gainsville, Fla., Sharon and Bob Allman of Summerfield, Fla. and Terry Trexler of Ocala, Fla.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sons Randy (Oct. 27, 1994) and Edward (March 16, 2014) two sisters: Donna June Trexler and Janet Walters and brother Robert Walters.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 11 from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. in

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home 115 S. Main St. Bourbon.

Funeral services will follow at 2:00 pm in the funeral home with pastor Ben Poole and Britt Myers officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery Bourbon.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home to help assist with final expenses.

