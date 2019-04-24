A. Elizabeth "Betty" Langdon

July 8, 1925 - April 20, 2019



PLYMOUTH - A. Elizabeth "Betty" Langdon, 93, of Plymouth passed away Saturday, April 20, at Holy Cross of South Bend.

Betty was born July 8, 1925 in Plymouth, to the late Russell and Anna (Baker) Quillen.

On June 24, 1948 in Plymouth, Betty married Patrick J. Langdon, who preceded in 2008.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Patricia Johnson; one son, John J. Langdon; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one sister, Eleanor Sherby; and two brothers-in-law, Tom Langdon and Bob Jones. She is preceded by one son, James Langdon; twin brother, Edward Quillen; brother, Ted Quillen; and sister, Mary Lou Stanley.

Betty worked for the Plymouth School System and Parkview Hospital as a Registered Nurse before retiring in 1988. She was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church and Tri-Kappa.

Friends may visit with the family for a Time of Remembrance on Friday, April 26 at Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, 3718 S. Michigan St, South Bend, from 3-6 p.m. Private family burial will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth.

Contributions in memory of Betty may be sent to St. Michael Catholic Church, 612 N. Walnut, Plymouth, Ind. 46563

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2019