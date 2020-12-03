Adelina Jimenez Ramirez
April 6, 1967 - December 1, 2020
Adelina Jimenez Ramirez age 53, 0f Plymouth passed away in her home with her family at her side after an illness.
Adelina was born the daughter of Rafael Jimenez and Elvira Ramirez on April 6, 1967, in Guanajuato, Mexico. She has been a resident of Plymouth for the past 23 years and had worked at Lipper Components Window Company of Goshen. She enjoyed walking, loved to crochet, she was a good cook and mostly loved her family.
In September of 1984 she married the love of her life J. Guadalupe Martinez who survives along with three daughters: Maricela Martinez, Alejandra (Antonio) Martinez and Elizabeth (Saul) Martinez all of Plymouth. the son she raised as her own, Justin Martinez as well as eight grandchildren, her father Rafael Jimenez, three sisters and four brothers. She was preceded in death by her mother, one grandchild Josue Cazares-Martinez, son-in-law Jose Ines Cazares Arce, her sister Carmen Jimenez Ramirez and her brother Rafael Jimenez Ramirez.
Visitation will be held Monday, Dec. 7, from 10 – 11 a.m., with a funeral mass following at 11 a.m. Both will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church, Plymouth. Burial will take place at St. Michael's Cemetery.
Due to recent COVID-19 restrictions, the wearing of masks is required for all services, along with social distancing
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of the family in making arrangements.
