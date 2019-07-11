Adra G. Fisher Yakas

December 14, 1935 - July 10, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Adra G. Fisher Yakas, 83, passed away at 3:20 a.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at Catherine Kasper Nursing Home in Donaldson.

Born in Westmont, Ill. on Dec. 14, 1935, Adra was the daughter of the late Albert Graver and Elsie (Burzloff) Rungger.

On June 9, 1953 she married Constantine Pete Yakas, whom preceded her in death on Aug. 13, 1973.

Adra loved playing bingo, bowling and cards. She could also be found riding her bike all over town.

She is survived by her children: Cathy (Chet) Crum of Mentone, Rose Lewis of Plymouth, Barb Tomblin (Vince Wood) of Plymouth, and Richard (Deb) Yakas of Tippecanoe; 10 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her brother, Leroy (Sandy) Rungger of Woff City, Texas, niece, Tonia Berglund and nephew, John Rungger.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, son Peter Yakas, daughter Ann Davis, and granddaughter, Brandie Tomblin.

Visitation will be held on Monday, July 15, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. with Life Celebrant James Smart officiating.

Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

