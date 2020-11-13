Agnes A. Martin
May 28, 1929 - November 7, 2020
PLYMOUTH- Agnes A. Martin, 91, passed away in her home surrounded in the love of her family on Saturday morning November 7, 2020.
Lifetime Marshall County resident, Agnes was born in Bourbon, Indiana on May 28, 1929 to Paul P. and Anna (Hansen) Christiansen. She graduated from Plymouth High School.
On September 7, 1947 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Plymouth, Agnes became the wife of Harold D. Martin. He would precede her in death on June 11, 1996.
She worked for Hart-Schafner-Marx clothing factory in Rochester, Indiana for 29 years until her retirement in 1991. She was a member of the Amalgamated Clothing Textile Union Local #785 for 29 years.
Agnes was a lifelong member of Calvary Lutheran Church since 1944. There she was a member of the Braille Group that made books on Tuesday afternoons for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting, and playing the organ. She was an avid Chicago Bulls fan.
Agnes also traveled abroad to Germany and throughout the U.S. with her husband. After his passing, she enjoyed traveling with Judy to Brown County, Indiana to visit Carol, and then continue to Alabama to visit with her grandson and his family. She was a person who enjoyed life and making memories with her loved ones.
She is survived by her daughters: Carol Miller of Indianapolis, Judy (Phil) Matz of Plymouth; son-in-law, Russell Bacewic of Walkerton; grandchildren :Jerry (Michelle) Bowman, David (Renee) Matz, Lisa (Dan) Erdelyi and Dana (fiancé Jacob Garis) Bacewic and great-grandchildren: Jake Bowman, Carson Matz and Peyton Bowman; and brothers: Tom (Sondra) and John Christiansen; and sister-in-law, Maxine Christiansen. She also survived by several nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Karen Bacewic; granddaughter, Jennifer Miller and great-granddaughter, Kaylee Matz; her parents; brothers: Henry, William, Richard and Paul; and sister-in-law, Evelyn.
Family services will be held with burial in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Lutheran Church or the Braille Group, 1314 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth, IN 46563.
