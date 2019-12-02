Home

Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Alan Eugene Miller


1949 - 2019
Alan Eugene Miller Obituary
Alan Eugene Miller
August 4, 1949 - November 24,2019

Cape Coral, Fla., formerly from Bremen, son of Maynard and Vera (Schlemmer) Miller, passed away Nov. 24, surrounded by
his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Sonya (Young) of 22 years, his mother Vera Miller of Bremen,t hree
children James (Abagail) Goodman of Nappanee, Brian (Stephanie) Miller of Surrey, England, Jenny
Miller of Dearborn, Mich., seven grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, Donald(Mardell) Miller, Judy (Kendall) Hartzell
of Bremen, Bill (Deb) Miller of Plymouth. Preceded in death by his father Maynard Miller in 1987.
Alan graduated from Bremen class of 1968. Cremation took place at Gallaher American Family
Funeral Home, Fort Myers, Fla.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 5, 2019
