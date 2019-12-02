|
|
Alan Eugene Miller
August 4, 1949 - November 24,2019
Cape Coral, Fla., formerly from Bremen, son of Maynard and Vera (Schlemmer) Miller, passed away Nov. 24, surrounded by
his loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Sonya (Young) of 22 years, his mother Vera Miller of Bremen,t hree
children James (Abagail) Goodman of Nappanee, Brian (Stephanie) Miller of Surrey, England, Jenny
Miller of Dearborn, Mich., seven grandchildren, two brothers and a sister, Donald(Mardell) Miller, Judy (Kendall) Hartzell
of Bremen, Bill (Deb) Miller of Plymouth. Preceded in death by his father Maynard Miller in 1987.
Alan graduated from Bremen class of 1968. Cremation took place at Gallaher American Family
Funeral Home, Fort Myers, Fla.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 5, 2019