|
|
Alexander James Tanner
February 3, 2012 - March 12, 2020
Alexander James Tanner, 8, of Plymouth, passed away on Thursday March 12, at Riley's Children's hospital in Indianapolis.
Alex was born to Joseph and Ashli (Voreis) Tanner on Feb. 3, 2012 in Plymouth. He joined siblings Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, Brandon, and Alexandra, later to be joined by Madison Tanner.
Alex was a happy child, who loved to giggle. Light up and musical toys were his absolute favorite, as well as the Finding Nemo series of movies. His favorite movies were Annie and Joyful Noise.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents Joe and Ashli Tanner of Plymouth,; his siblings Matthew, Elizabeth, Ryan, and Brandon Ganshorn and Madison and Alexandra Tanner, all of the home; maternal grandparents Dixie (Robert) Warner of Plymouth and Robert (Ruth) Voreis of Claypool; paternal grandparents Carolyn Tanner of Plymouth; Aunts and Uncles, Daniel (Jeanne) Tanner of Plymouth, David (Trish) Tanner of South Bend, Jacob Voreis of Warsaw, Lacie Warner of Plymouth, Kristina Warner (Brian Hubert) of Plymouth, Michelle Warner (Shea Durr) of Plymouth, and Robert Warner Jr. of Plymouth; numerous cousins and other family members as well as his beloved dogs Koda Lee and Kalli Maye.
Welcoming him to heaven is his grandfather William Tanner, and his great grandparents Ramona and John McGriff and Helen Six.
Visitation for Alex will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 12 p.m. until the service at 2 p.m. at Johnson- Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth, Ind. 46563, with Rev. Eric Ahlemeyer.
Burial will follow at New Oak Hilll Cemetery.
Memorials can be made to the family through the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent to the family through www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 13, 2020