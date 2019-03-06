Alice F. Minix

June 5, 1943 - February 27, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Alice F. Minix, age 75 of Plymouth passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at her home following a brief illness.

Alice was born on June 5, 1943 in Stockbridge, Mich. for Forest and Mary (Whitaker) Barker. Alice married Haggard Minix, Jr. in 2008 he preceded her in passing in 2014.

Alice will be greatly missed by those who loved her. She had a "Heart of Gold". She was known for taking care of everyone. She was a QMA for Miller's Merry Manor and the Shady Rest Home. Alice's greatest joy was her grandkids and her babies Tiny and Shadow.

Those left to cherish Alice's memory are her children, Forest and Kim Longacre of Broken Arrow, Okla., Kevin Longacre of Salyersville, Ky., Pati Longacre of Plymouth, Clay Lozier of Peru, and Bridget and Josh Guerra of South Bend; sister Priscilla Clark of Leslie, Mich., brothers Cliffton Barker of Princeton, Ill., Kenny Barker of Salyesrville, Ky., Bobby and Sherry Barker of South Bend, and Calvin and Patty Barker of Plymouth; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Alice is preceded in passing by her son Terry Longacre, sister Joyce Mosier brothers Chalmer Barker and Duane Barker.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of Alice. A Celebration of Life and graveside service will take place at a later date.

