Alice L. Stiles
1938 - 2020
January 20, 1938 - August 9, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Alice L. Stiles of Plymouth passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Aug. 9, in her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Jan. 20, 1938 in Marshall County to the late Joseph and Bertha (Whitesell) Cimoch and was 82 years-old at the time of her death.
On Nov. 3, 1956 in Plymouth she married Elmer D. Stiles, who survives. She lived in the Plymouth area her entire life and was widely known as a Wal-Mart Greeter after fifteen years of service. Alice loved her family deeply and cherished her grandkids. She also enjoyed shopping at Goodwill and traveling every chance she had.
Alice is survived by her husband Elmer of Plymouth; two daughters Sandy (Dennis) Pflugshaupt and Deanna Stiles all of Plymouth; three sons DeWayne (Debi) Stiles of Rochester, Greg (Donna) Stiles of Plymouth, and Kelly Stiles of Culver; nine grandchildren; many great grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; four sisters; and two brothers.
She is preceded in death by her parents and one son Damon Stiles.
Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date.
The Rannells Funeral Home Hamlet Chapel is in charge of her arrangements and is honored to be entrusted with her care.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rannells Funeral Home
102 West Davis Street
Hamlet, IN 46532
(574) 867-3321
