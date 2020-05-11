Alice Lawrence
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Alice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alice Lawrence
July 19, 1918 - Mary 8, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Alice Lawrence, 101, passed away at Catherine Kasper Home in Donaldson, on Friday, May 8.
Alice was born on July 19, 1918 in South Bend. She is the daughter of Frank and Gladys Warren and was mostly raised by her 'grandparents' Harry and Ada Rupel. She attended school in Plymouth.
Alice was married to Arthur Lawrence on May 23, 1944 and celebrated 66 years of marriage before he passed away in 2011. She served the country by working at the Kingsbury Ordnance Plant during World War II. Along with her husband, they operated the Lawrence Homestead farm and dairy in Marshall County until retirement.
Alice was preceded in death by sons Norman Beatty and Timothy J. Lawrence. She is survived by daughters: Mary Muffley, Jeannie Lawrence and Evelyn (Charles) Snyder, along with a son, John (Jan) Lawrence. Alice also has 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.
Alice and Art were long time members of the Twin Lakes Reformed Church and later the First United Church of Christ in Plymouth.
Burial will be in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First United Church of Christ 321 N Center St, Plymouth, IN 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from May 11 to May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 11, 2020
My condolences to the Family. I have many very fond memories of Alice and Art.
John Houin
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved