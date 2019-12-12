|
Alice M. Slusher
August 4, 1928 – December 10, 2019
Alice M. Slusher, 91, of Culver, passed away on Dec. 10 at home, surrounded by her loved ones.
Alice was born to Raymond and Marietta (Peterson) Cummins on Aug. 4, 1928, in Bloomfield, Ohio. She was one of seven children. She was married to Wilmer Slusher, who preceded her in death in 1986.
Wilmer and Alice moved to Indiana in 1962 where they owned and operated Slusher Lumber. In her later years, Alice studied to become a real estate broker and also was an insurance agent. She was involved with the Moose Lodge and the for many years.
Alice was an avid reader. She loved reading so much that she read a book every day, cover to cover. She also liked to listen to music and dance.
Alice is survived by her four children, Clifford (Shirley) Slusher of Macy, Cathi (Brent) Schultz of Streetsboro, Ohio, Linda (Marvin) Miller of Knox, and Betty (David) Knisely of Warsaw; brother, Robert Cummins of Mesopotamia, Ohio; sister Betty Starr of Warren, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 33 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother - Wilbur Cummins; sisters - Edna Lauth, Evelyn Takas, and Mary Jean Cummins; stepson - Wilmer Slusher; and infant grandson - Clifford Slusher Jr.
A time of visitation will be held at the Odom Funeral Home, Culver, on Friday, Dec. 13, from 5 – 8 p.m. EST. Alice will then to taken to Paine Funeral Home, Orwell, Ohio for a service and burial in the Brownwood Cemetery, North Bloomfield, Ohio.
