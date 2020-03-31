|
|
Amanda J. Weldy
September 15, 1987 - March 30, 2020
Amanda J. Weldy, 32, of Bremen, passed away March 30.
Amanda was born on Sept. 15, 1987 in Mishawaka to Barbara and Bill Weldy.
Amanda was a wonderful daughter and mother. If she could help you out, she would. She loved children, always helping out someone in need of a babysitter.
She leaves behind daughters, Hailey Milton and Harper Weldy; three step daughters, Hayleigh Weldy, Neveah Weldy, and Tori Louderback; step son, Joseph Weldy. She also leaves behind the love of her life, Boddie Weldy, as well as her parents, Barb and Bill Weldy. Also surviving are many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and two very special aunts, Dianne Bergh and Julie Spurgeon.
Due to the coronavirus, there will be no visitation and a private family graveside service will take place in Bremen Cemetery. A celebration of life for Amanda will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 1, 2020