Andrew Arthur Vernum
February 1, 1934 - February 11, 2020
Andrew Arthur "Andy" Vernum was born on Feb. 1, 1934 to Agnes Maxwell and Samuel Arthur Vernum in Dayton, Ohio. His parents were in show business and Andy and his older sister, Diana spent time traveling with them in a 16' trailer; other times were spent in foster care. After his parents divorced he spent some time with his father in Atlantic City, then back with his mother and stepfather in Hammond. There he went to high school at Hammond Tech where he met his furture wife, Joan Alice Murdoch.
Right after he graduated in 1952 he went to work for Shell Oil. A few months later he and Joan were married and moved to Culver to live with Joan's mother, who ran a Bed and Breakfast at the South end of "the Lane" on the East side of Lake Maxincuckee. He became a draftsman for CMA and soon started a family.
During his early years in Culver, Andy was fortunate to meet William Rasmussen, who lived just houses down from his mother-in-law. "Uncle Bill", as we call came to know him, was an extremely intelligent man and great friend and mentor. As a partner with Bob Hague of the Culver Clothiers, he saw potential in Andy and convinced him to go into business with them. Andy was a natural with the public, and savvy and progressive in business. In the late 50's Bill helped Dad to build the house we all grew up in. We had many wonderful years there and Bill remained his lifelong friend and a cherished and loved part of our family.
In 1971 Andy became sole owner of "Andy's Culver Clothiers". Business thrived and through the coming years, with the help of Essie McKinnis, his friend and manager, women's and children's clothing were added. In 1977 he opened a second store "The Shoe Stable". For decades he served with both the Lion's Club and The Chamber of Commerce. His concern for an dedication to his now hometown never waivered, and his contributions to downtown Culver are too numerous to list. After our mother died in 1994, he sold the Clothiers to Pam Fisher and mentored her so her new venture would thrive. He then spent many happy and fullfilling years in the company of Essie McKinnis. We are forever grateful that he had the love and companionship of a second amazing woman in his life. As great a Civic Leader, businessman and boss he was, nothing can describe how dedicated and generous a father and husband he was. He rarely missed recitals, concerts, sporting events, parades or plays - anything us kids were involved in he and mom were there! Our house was overflowing with music, togetherness, laughter and love. He was born to be a family man - he loved going to work each day and coming home even more.
Andy died peacefully in his home on Feb. 11. He will be with us always - in our hearts and minds, but we will miss him dearly. His beloved children: Andrea Mallory, Jeffrey Vernum, Leslie Vernum, Christine Patillo, Joan Vernum and grandsons Andrew Vernum, J.J. Vernum and Tristan Vernum; and great granddaughter, Reah Vernum. We intent to have a memorial gathering at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests anyone wishing to donate in memory of Andy to do so to the Marshall Co. Humane Society.
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 21, 2020