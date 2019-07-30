|
Ann Margaret (Glandorf) Mader
December 6, 1966 - July 19, 2019
Ann Margaret Mader (nee Glandorf) peacefully passed into the arms of her Savior Jesus Christ just before dawn on Friday, July 19. The sun came up shortly thereafter with the extra radiance that only her heavenly smile could have produced. Her personality was so large and her impact on others so great that we need to spread the love across two Celebration of Life Services. The first is on Saturday, Aug. 3 at Partnership Christian Church in Maryville, Tenn., with receiving of friends starting at 2 p.m. and service at 3:30 p.m. with reception to follow. The second will be in her hometown of Plymouth, the following Saturday, Aug. 10 at Trinity United Methodist Church starting at 1 p.m. with reception to follow.
Ann was born on Dec. 6, 1966, in Chipopee, Mass. to LeRoy Merle Glandorf and Margaret Sharon (Lawrence) Glandorf. Being a military family, they did not stay long in any one place. Early in Ann's life they lived in Nebraska, Kansas, Virginia, and even Japan before settling into the All-American hometown of Plymouth. She took great pride in being from such a close knit community where friends made in grade school were friends for life and she was a proud member of the Plymouth High School Class of 1985. Go Rockies! She followed her family when they moved to Florida in the late 1990's where she earned an Associates Degree in Arts from Hillsborough Community College. After following her family once again to Kentucky, they moved to Knoxville, Tenn. She felt called by God to go into teaching, and with purpose and tenacity, she earned both her Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Elementary Education from the University of Tennessee. As she was finishing up her degrees, she met her best friend and love of her life Bob Mader. They married on June 17, 2017 and lived in Loudon, Tenn. with a myriad of rescue animals (as many as 14), until her passing.
Everyone who knew Ann knew that her smile could light up a room. She put her heart and soul into every endeavor, whether it was her years of teaching First Grade at Pond Gap Elementary, the thousands of dollars she raised for animal rescues across the country through her Pampered Chef business, or those utterly amazing chocolate chip cookies she would make for friends, family, teachers, firefighters, police officers, or whoever came to her mind. She would often say, "Nobody is ever sad with a cookie." The only one she loved more than Bob was Jesus and wanted to be His hands and feet here on earth. One can only imagine the wealth of treasures she stored up in heaven with her compassion and kindness shown to those in need.
She was preceded in death by parents Sharon and LeRoy Glandorf, both sets of grandparents, and her beloved chocolate lab Cocoa. She is survived by her husband Bob Mader, sister Debra (William) Wilkerson, brother Craig (Della) Glandorf, her "bonus" children, Oliver & wife Miranda, Devanta, Solomon, and Mary Grace Mader, nephews Lee, William, and Colton, nieces Mary Jane and Emma, and several aunts and uncles from both sides of her family.
Since she knows Bob will be too busy to water them, in lieu of flowers, Ann would want you to make a donation to your local animal shelter.
Published in The Pilot News on July 31, 2019