Anna Marie Powell


1931 - 2020
Anna Marie Powell Obituary
Anna Marie Powell
January 1, 1931 - April 24, 2020

Anna Marie Powell (89), daughter of Samuel Milton and Leota Guyse Johnson, passed away on April 24, at home, in the care of her family and Hospice.
Anna was born on Jan. 1, 1931 in Plymouth, and has been a resident of Plymouth all her life. She was a 1949 graduate of West High School. Anna retired after over 37 years of working in the fields of bookkeeping and computer work for Marshall County Bank and Trust (which then became 1st Source Bank). She was a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Donaldson, where she was a member of the Covenant Women. She also held a membership with the Swedish Cemetery Board; the cemetery and her current church property were donated by her family many years ago.
Survivors include her sons Mike (Debbie) Powell of Plymouth, and Rick (Debi) Powell of Plymouth, along with seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister Sharon (Paul) Hurford of Plymouth, and brothers Jim (Macel) Johnson of Lake Placid, Fla. and Robert Johnson of Lake Placid, Fla. Anna is preceded in death by her parents, sister Rose Geisler and brothers Samuel, Edward Dean, Herbie and Ted Johnson.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Anna's family.
In honor of Anna's wishes, the family has chosen cremation services. A memorial service will be held at a later date, when the COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
Memorials may be made out to the Evangelical Covenant Church, 7810 Union Road, Donaldson, Ind. 46513 or the Marshall County Hospice and Palliative Care,112 South Center Street, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 28, 2020
