Anthony Lee Shaffer
November 27, 1973 - January 1, 2020
Mr. Anthony "Tony" Lee Shaffer 46, of Knox passed away unexpectedly at Starke County Hospital.
Born in Rochester on Nov. 27, 1973 to Stephen and Donna Holmes Shaffer. Tony grew up in the northwestern part of Fulton County. Throughout his childhood, he could be found outside on adventures with his siblings. Many days were spent building tree houses in the family woods, sledding and riding the three wheeler around the family property. Most often, Tony could be found with a basketball in his hand, always ready to challenge his best friend and brother Mike, in a game. His grandpa, Vic passed on a love of Purdue basketball in his heart and Tony was a huge Boilermaker fan.
A member of the Rochester High School class of 1992, Tony immediately went into the workforce. His father instilled a strong work ethic at an early age. Affectionately known as the family penny pincher, he often charged his little sister, Misty, for gas money for rides to school- - even though they both attended the same high school. Most recently he was employed at Omega Steel in Bremen, working alongside his nephew, Josh.
In 2015, Tony met his soulmate and the love of his life, Sherry. Together they shared years of friendship, laughter and love. Tony was blessed to be a cherished part of Sherry's family with wonderful memories of holidays and special family celebrations. With Sherry, Tony found true happiness and contentment.
Left to cherish Tony's memory are his fiancee' Sherry Theis of Knox, father Stephen Shaffer and wife Joann of Rochester, siblings Misty Shaffer Hoff and husband Shawn of Kewanna, Michael Shaffer of LaPaz, Matthew Shaffer and wife Vanessa of Hobart, Kelly Jenkins and companion, Michelle of South Bend and Marty Prater and wife Sabrina of Rochester; 17 nieces and nephews, five great nieces and nephews. Other survivors include in-laws of the heart; Donna Wisemore (Marve) of Buchanan, Michigan, Diane Fletcher (Danny), Judy Carlson (Don) all of Knox, Darlene McCrammer (Chuck) of Fishers, Danny Howard (Kim) of Knox and Doug Howard of Grovertown.
Preceding Tony in death are his mother, Donna Mallott on Sept. 15, 2012, paternal grandparents Victor and Wilma Shaffer, maternal grandparents Keith and Audrey Holmes and his beloved canine companion, Violet.
Tony's quiet smile and sweet spirit will be missed. He is forever in our hearts. Rest in heavenly peace.
A sunset celebration of the life of Anthony "Tony" Shaffer will be at 6 p.m. EST, Tuesday, Jan. 7, in the Good Family Funeral Home, 1200 West 18th Street, Rochester. Pastor Steve Wilhelm will officiate. His family will receive friends from 4 - 6 p.m. EST. Preferred memorials may be made to the Fulton County Animal Adoption and Education Center, 1540 Lucas Street, Rochester, Ind. 46975.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 9, 2020