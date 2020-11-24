1/1
Arlen E. Slabaugh
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arlen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arlen E. Slabaugh
August 11, 1931 - November 22, 2020
Arlen E. Slabaugh, of Plymouth, peacefully passed away in his home surrounded by loved ones Sunday, Nov. 22, at the age of 89 years old.

Arlen was born Aug. 11, 1931, in Nappanee, to Verda I. Geyer and Howard K. Slabaugh. He attended grade school in a one-room schoolhouse in Union Center before attending his 9th and 10th grade years at New Paris High school and his 11th and 12th years at Nappanee High school. He enjoyed playing softball on his Union Center Church Team.

Arlen and Neva met while in high school and soon after were married in 1955. They spent many years enjoying their avid love for traveling driving cross country from Indiana to Central America exploring Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, and Costa Rica. Arlen ran and co-owned the Napana filling station in Nappanee for over 15 years while his wife Neva ran the B&K next door during some of the summer months.

After moving to Sarasota, Fla. in 1971 Neva and Arlen welcomed their third child Gina Elizabeth Slabaugh into the world. While living in Sarasota, Arlen found a new passion for the ocean deep sea fishing and not long after became The Captain of the "Captain Anderson" and the "Flying Fish" chartering daily and even overnight fishing trips. Arlen and Neva were very active in their Sarasota Tabernacle Church as members of the choir. After spending 14 years in Sarasota, Fla. Arlen, Neva, and Gina returned to Indiana where they eventually settled into their home in Plymouth and remained living out their life together entertaining friends and family

Arlen is preceded in death by his wife Neva J. Slabaugh (Hochstetler), as well as their children Clinton Slabaugh, Lisa Slabaugh, and Gina Slabaugh. He is survived by his granddaughter Lela M. Crawford, Alex Benson (grandson in law), and his four great-grandchildren as well as his Sister's Donna Reamer and Alice Hartman along with nieces and nephews.

Private family graveside services will be held Friday, Nov. 27, at Union Center Cemetery. Pastor Jeff Cooper will officiate. Memorial donations may be directed to Plymouth Hospice.

Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
RIETH-ROHRER-EHRET-LIENHART FUNERAL HOMES
117 W Waterford Street
Wakarusa, IN 46573
(574) 862-2235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by RIETH-ROHRER-EHRET-LIENHART FUNERAL HOMES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved