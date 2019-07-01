Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Arlene Young


1922 - 2019
Arlene Young Obituary
Arlene Young
February 26, 1922 - February 14, 2019
BREMEN - Arlene Young got to spend Valentine's Day in heaven with her husband Forest and other friends and family.
Arlene was born on Feb. 26, 1922 in Syracuse, New York, the only child of George and Julie Weber. She graduated from St. John the Baptist high school in Syracuse. Arlene joined the Navy and was trained to be a pharmacist mate at Bethesda Naval Hospital in Maryland.
Arlene married Forest Young on Oct. 20, 1945 in Miami, Fla. In 1946 they moved to the Bremen area where she lived until she moved to Portland, Oregon in 2010. In addition to raising her two sons, she was a waitress at several restaurants in Bremen. She loved spending time with family and friends, traveling, and going to the casino. She also loved doing whatever she could to help others. Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Forest, and her son Gary.
She is survived by her son Wayne of Portland, Ore.; two granddaughters Michele (George) Gordon of Las Vegas, Nikki (Rob) Wideman of Rocheport, Mo.; and great granddaughter Willow Wideman.
Services will be held at St. Dominic Catholic Church, 803 W. Bike St. Bremen, at 10 a.m. on Saturday July 6.
Online condolences may be left at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on July 4, 2019
