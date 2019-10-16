|
Arnold A. Friebe
November 27, 1942 - October 5, 2019
Arnold A. Friebe age 76 passed away in his home on Oct. 5, 2019 at home. He was born November 27, 1942, to Art Friebe and Emma (Lacher) Friebe in Fulton County. His current residence was Plymouth. He was a Knox High School graduate and Arnold was Union President of Torrington, South Bend and worked in Quality Control and Machining for DePuy Orthopedics Company of Warsaw.
He enjoyed spending time going to auctions as well as time with his family. He married the love of his life Gloria (Carpenter) Friebe, she preceded him in death on Sept. 12, 2011.
Those left to cherish his memories are his son, Author Friebe, Warsaw; step-daughters Karen and (Larry) Nauman Heiskell, Tenn. and Terry Stohl of Sisters, Ore. Additional family are his step-granddaughters: Liegh Anne and Justin Durham of Sisters, Ore., Heather Stohl of Sisters, Ore. and Anna Adams of Knoxville, Tenn., Step-greatgrandchildren include: Meredith Nicole Adams, Olivia Lucile Adams, Marshall Winfield Charles Durham, Madison Durham, Noel Durham and William Stohl along with his niece Georgine and (Keith) Spencer, Bourbon.
Preceding Arnold in death were his parents, wife Gloria; sister, Norma Walston and nephew, Douglas Vonvill.
The family welcomes you to share memories of Arnold, Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, located at 300 W Madison St. Plymouth. Burial will follow at a later date.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 17, 2019