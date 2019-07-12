Avonell Blue Tracy

December1, 1923 - July 11, 2019



WARSAW - Avonell Blue Tracy, 95, Warsaw, passed away July 11 at Miller's Merry Manor in Warsaw. She was born Dec. 1, 1923 in Fort Wayne, to Lee and Helen (Personett) Blue, but shortly after moved with her family to a farm near Etna Green. Later, the family moved to Mentone and then to Bourbon, where she graduated from Bourbon High School in 1942. On St. Patrick's Day, 1945 she married the love of her life, Wendell Tracy, in Miami, Fla., where Wendell, a Navy pilot, was stationed.

Avonell and Wendell had two children, Forrest Tracy and Kathy Tracy. She lived and worked most of her life in Bourbon before moving to Plymouth in 1997 and finally to Warsaw in 2015 to live with her daughter. Her family meant everything to her and she would do anything for them. Avonell was a faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed gardening, traveling but most of all spending time with her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Wendell, son Forrest, grandson Chad Gottschalk who is survived by his wife Karen Gottschalk, sister Joycelin Cramer, and brothers Myron Blue and James Blue. She will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by her daughter Kathy Tracy and Jeff Kirby of Warsaw, great-grandchildren Alexis Gottschalk (Tommy) of Warsaw and Andrew Gottschalk (Pam) of Silver Spring, Md., great-great-granddaughter Lily Gottschalk of Silver Spring, Md., sister Sharon Fisher (Wayne) of Bremen, and many nieces and nephews.

Services are private and burial will take place at Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon. The family kindly request that memorials may be given in memory of Avonell to One's Choice.

The family has entrusted McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapel, Warsaw for the arrangements.

To Sign the Guestbook or Send a Condolence go to www.mchattonsadlerfuneralchapels.com Published in The Pilot News on July 13, 2019