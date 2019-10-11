|
|
Barbara A. Faulkner
April 12, 1934 - October 9, 2019
Barbara A.Faulkner, 85, met her savior face-to-face on Oct. 9, at Miller's Merry Manor in Plymouth.
Barbara was born on April 12, 1934, in Bourbon, to Harry and Olive Bates. Barb and Don were married on June 14, 1953. After 65 years of marriage, Don preceded in death in January 2019.
A lifetime resident in Bourbon, Barb's greatest joy was her family. She was an excellent wife, mother and grandmother attending as many of her families functions as and activities as possible. She had an easy laugh, a quick wit and at times a fiery personality. She was a faithful member of the United Pentecostal Church of Bourbon. Her hobbies included painting, cooking, hospitality, and compiling books about her family's history.
She was an avid prayer warrior for each family member.
Her memory will live on in her two sons, John (Martha) Faulkner and Ron (Jo) Faulkner. also surviving "Grandma Barb" are her grandchildren, Joel (Justina) Faulkner, Erin (Chad)Kuntz, Jared (Ashli) Faulkner all of Bourbon; Angela (Doyle) Wood of Warsaw, Emily (Justin) Grubbs of Bremen; Ryan (Theresa) Faulkner of Warsaw and Adam (Sarah) Faulkner of Fort Wayne. In addition, her memory will be cherished by 17 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, at United Pentecostal Church of Bourbon. A service to celebrate Barbara's life will be held immediately following the visitation with Pastor Matthew and Bishop Mark Cottrill officiating. Burial will take place in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Bourbon.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to her church (United Pentecostal Church of Bourbon) or Tupelo Children's Mansion, Tupelo, Miss.
The Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Faulkner family.
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Barbara with the family at http://www.deatonclemensfuneralhome.com
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 12, 2019