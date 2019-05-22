Barbara A. McAllister

October 24, 1924 - May 13, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Barbara A. McAllister age 94 of Plymouth, formerly of Hutchinson and Minneola, Kansas passed away peacefully on Monday May 13, in the Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.

Barbara was born on Oct. 24, 1924 in Hutchinson, Kansas to Robert Earl and Catherine (Wilkie) Hostutler. Barbara worked in food service for Saint Mary of the Plains College in Dodge City, Kansas and Plymouth High School in the cafeteria for many years. She was an avid collector of porcelain dolls. She loved Mickey Mouse and especially cherished the blanket her daughter made for her. Barbara enjoyed embroidering, baking and crocheting items for her family and friends. She will be missed by all those that loved her. Barbara was a member of the Saint Michael Catholic Church in Plymouth.

Those left to cherish Barbara's memory are her two sons, Jack A. (Shirley) Morgan of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Robert A.(Tracey) Miller of McPherson, Kansas; her three daughters Sandra Petersen of McPherson, Kansas, Phyllis (Ron) Becker of Plymouth, Indiana and Mary A. Miller of Groom, Texas; also surviving are her 23 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren; Barbara is preceded in passing by her parents, her brother Jack Hostutler, her daughter Deborah Sue Furnace and her great-granddaughter Makenzie Becker.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the McAllister family.

According to Barbara's wishes there will not be any service at this time.

Burial will take place at 1 p.m. in the Memorial Park Cemetery in Hutchinson, Kansas on Thursday October 24.

The McAllister family requests memorial contributions in Barbara's name to be made to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 112 S. Center Street Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or The Alzheimer's Foundation of America 322 Eighth Ave 7th Floor New York, New York 10001.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Barbara at deatonclemensvangilderfh.com Published in The Pilot News on May 22, 2019