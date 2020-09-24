1/1
January 2, 1958 - September 1, 2020

Barbara Ann (Winters) Callahan, 62 of Rochester, passed away on Sept. 11, at 5:41 a.m. at St. Joseph Health System, Plymouth Campus. On Jan 2, 1958 in Sullivan, she was born to Edward E. Winters and Clara J. (Cummins) Winters. She lived in the Argos community since 1968.
On Feb. 25, 1989 in Niles, Mich. she married Arthur "Art" W. Callahan.
Barbara worked in Construction primarily Roofing with Midland Engineering and was a member of Local #23.
She has been a member of the Argos United Methodist Church since her youth, and was actively involved with Kids of Hope at the Argos school. Barbara was a graduate of Argos High School with the class of 1976.
Barbara is survived by her husband, Art Callahan of Rochester, children, Toni Fore of Plymouth, Sarah Lockwood and husband Jononthan of Knox, and Charles Callahan of Rochester, seven grandchildren and one to arrive very soon; mother, Clara Winters of Rochester; sisters, Mary Moreau and husband Tony of Rochester, Loretta Winters of Rochester, Carol Arnett of Rochester, and Debra Scarborough and husband Bob of Quincy, Florida.
She is preceded in death by her Ffather; daughter, Elizabeth Good; and brothers Edward Winters and Robert Winters.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Sept. 26, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church with Rev. Max Milton.
Memorial Contribution may be made to: Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. or Autism Society of America; 6110 Executive Blvd., Suite 305, Rockville, Maryland 20852
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Argos United Methodist Church
SEP
26
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Argos United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
