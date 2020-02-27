Home

Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
(574) 546-2861
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Mishler Funeral Home - Bremen
2030 Indiana 331
Bremen, IN 46506
Barbara Ann Capron


1945 - 2020
Barbara Ann Capron Obituary
Barbara Ann Capron
November 4, 1945 - February 26, 2020

Barbara Ann Capron, 74, of Bremen passed away at 10:47 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 26, in Miller's Merry Manor of Wakarusa. Barb was born on Nov. 4, 1945, the daughter of the late E. Frank and Bernice Anette (McCorkle) Morris. On Feb. 5, 1964, she married Larry Capron.
She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Larry; four children, Kim (Chris) Bowling of Nappanee, Christine (Jon) Siefer of Plymouth, Kay (Mike) Shumaker of Bremen and Tina (Jon) Halteman of Bremen; 16 grandchildren, Samantha (Stephen) Zimmer, Jessica Clyde, Tabatha Bowling, Nick Bowling, Ashley (Dominic) Colon, Autumn (Bradley) Babcock, Jordan Cox, Shannon Siefer, Bradley Siefer, Dylan Shumaker, Mickayla Shumaker, Madyson Shumaker, Makenzie Shumaker, Karina Halteman, Kameron Halteman, and Kaidence Halteman; and 20 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Jim (Darlene) Morris of Wyatt; sister-in-law's, Patrician Capron of Bremen, Faye Morris of Salina, Kan. and Sue Cannon of Bremen and brother-in-law, Mark (Sissy) Capron of Richmond Hills, Ga. She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Don Morris.
Barbara worked as a dispatcher for the town of Bremen for 29 years. She enjoyed watching her grandchildren's sporting events. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmothers who will be dearly missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 3, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Bremen Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Ill. 60674 or , 130 Red Coach Dr., Mishawaka, Ind. 46545.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Feb. 28, 2020
