Barbara Ellen Miller
November 14, 1944 - December 27, 2019
ARGOS - Barbara Ellen (Rosebaum) Miller, 75 of Argos, passed away on Dec. 27, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, where she had been in declining health. On Nov. 14, 1944 in Rochester, she was born to John P. Rosebaum and Ellen K. (Bauman) Rosebaum. Barbara lived in Marshall county all of her life having grown up in Culver, and had lived in the Argos community the past 53 years.
On April 30, 1966 in Argos, she married Richard Miller and together they shared the past 53 years.
Barbara started her career with OEC in Bourbon, and later went to Warsaw and was a Purchasing Agent at Biomet. She retired in 2008 from Biomet.
She was a 50-year member of the Walnut Ruralettes Home Economics Club, and Barbara was involved with the 4-H county counsel and Marshall County Fair Board. Barbara was a graduate of Culver High School with the class of 1963.
Barbara is survived by her husband Richard Miller Sr. of Argos; daughter, Theresa Kline and husband Corey of Bremen; son, Rich Miller Jr. and wife Amy of Argos; four grandchildren: Sydney, Carleigh, John, and Sarah; brothers Ed Rosebaum and wife Betty of Hanna and Joe Rosebaum and wife Clara of Plymouth.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Janet Crum.
Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, Jan. 4, from 1 p.m. – 2 p.m. at the Parkside Community Church, 225 S. Michigan St., Argos.
Memorial Services will follow on Saturday, Jan. 4, at 2 p.m. at the Parkside Community Church with Rev. Brian Trump and Delmas Stiles. Burial will be at a later date at Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
The family is requesting Memorial Contribution be made to: Argos Fire Department, 201 W. Walnut St., Argos, Ind. 46501
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 31, 2019