|
|
Barbara J. Pye
September 22, 1950 - April 21, 2020
PLYMOUTH – Barbara J. Pye, 69 of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday April 21, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth following an illness.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1950 in Casper, WY to Lynn and Gladys (Kundy) Bostic, both who precede her death.
She lived in Plymouth for 12 years coming from Syracuse, N.Y. and worked previously as a Legal Clerk. Barbara was also a craft fanatic loving all types of crafts. She made hats and donated them to local hospitals, and was one of the first to volunteer for anything that would help people.
Barbara is survived by two sons Shawn Kelsey of California and Jason (Victoria) Smith of Grove City, Ohio; one granddaughter Shelby Cox of Nicholasville, Ky.; and one sister Patricia Stoddard of Fernley, Nev. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be given to Real Services Nutrition 400 W Washington St , Plymouth, Ind. 46563 .
To leave online condolences go to rannellsfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private Memorial Service is being held.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2020