Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara Pye
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara J. Pye


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Barbara J. Pye Obituary
Barbara J. Pye
September 22, 1950 - April 21, 2020

PLYMOUTH – Barbara J. Pye, 69 of Plymouth, passed away Tuesday April 21, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth following an illness.
She was born on Sept. 22, 1950 in Casper, WY to Lynn and Gladys (Kundy) Bostic, both who precede her death.
She lived in Plymouth for 12 years coming from Syracuse, N.Y. and worked previously as a Legal Clerk. Barbara was also a craft fanatic loving all types of crafts. She made hats and donated them to local hospitals, and was one of the first to volunteer for anything that would help people.
Barbara is survived by two sons Shawn Kelsey of California and Jason (Victoria) Smith of Grove City, Ohio; one granddaughter Shelby Cox of Nicholasville, Ky.; and one sister Patricia Stoddard of Fernley, Nev. She is preceded in death by her parents, one brother, and three sisters.
In lieu of flowers memorial contribution can be given to Real Services Nutrition 400 W Washington St , Plymouth, Ind. 46563 .
To leave online condolences go to rannellsfh.com.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a private Memorial Service is being held.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Barbara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -