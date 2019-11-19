|
|
Barbara Jean Geyer
Barbara Jean Geyer, 93, was born in Laporte County on February 11, 1926 to Austin and Edna (Gleason) Wicks and raised on a farm in Hanna, Indiana. She briefly lived in Plymouth and then in Bremen for over 70 years. In addition to selling Stanley Corporation products, she worked in Bremen at Modern Cleaners, TV Time, and Bremen Bearings.
She was also a long-serving, dedicated, and much-loved waitress at the Kopper Kettle Restaurant and the Village Family Restaurant in Bremen, as well as, the B&B Restaurant in Nappanee. She retired in her late 70's.
She survived her first husband of 20 years, Carl Hirstein, and her second husband of 37 years, LeRoy Geyer. Barbara has four children: Dale (Erie) Hirstein of Scottsburg, Indiana; Paul (Kathleen) Hirstein of Valparaiso, Indiana; Craig Hirstein of Bremen, Indiana; and Darlene (Jeff) Ervin of Bremen, Indiana. In addition, she has 10 grandchildren, Kimberly Bowling, Patrick Hirstein, Jeannie Scott, Christian Hirstein, Jordan (Anne) Hirstein, Taylor (Alexandria) Hirstein, Braden Hirstein, Callie Hirstein, Holli (Steve) Shively, and Corey Ervin; 11 great-grandchildren, Thomas, Katie Jo, Jason, Ethan, Britne, Abbey, Kaelyn, Ashton, Mikayla, Alexia and McKinley and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Ava and Nova.
She was preceded in death by her parents and 8 brothers and sisters: Joel, Alice, Willard, Edith, Theola, Clifford, Charlotte and Donna Wicks.
After cremation, Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at the Bremen V.F.W., 1750 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, IN 46506 from 10:00-12:00 am with service to follow. Flowers may be sent to the V.F.W. Memorial contributions may be given to AseraCare Hospice, 5405 N. Main St., Mishawaka, IN 46545 or to the . Her family will deeply miss her presence. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 21, 2019