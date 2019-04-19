Barbara Joan Hoedema



Barbara Joan Hoedema (nee Smith) previously of Plymouth, passed away peacefully Friday, April 12, at St. Ann's Rest Home in Milwaukee, Wisc. at the age of 81 years.

Barbara was born to the late Charles Wendell Smith and Mary Ann Thomas. Barbara graduated from Bellville High School and received an M.A. in Education from EMU with a Learning Disabilities specialty in 1971. She was a dedicated teacher, mother and wife.

Barbara married Larry Allen Hoedema on Sept. 6, 1958. They lived most of their married lives in Hillsdale, MI where they raised their children Susan Alice (Bardwell) and Lisa Ann (Freigang) and later in Plymouth.

Barbara is survived by her youngest daughter, Lisa Ann Freigang and son-in-law Steven Craig of Bayside, Wisc. and by her five grandchildren: Anja Elise, Ella Ann and Craig William Freigang and Ian Edward Allen and Hayden Michael Lawrence Bardwell.

Memorial Visitation Tuesday, April 23 at The Rozga Funeral Home (703 W. Lincoln Ave. Milwaukee, WI 53215) from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 1 p.m. Private cremation and inurnment to follow at Oak Hill Cemetery in Plymouth. For more information, please visit www.rozgafuneral.com.