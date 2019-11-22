|
|
Barbara Pinder
October 27, 1950 - November 20, 2019
Barbara ""Gail"" Pinder, 69, of Kewanna passed away at 8:50 a.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, at the Catherine Kasper Life Center in Donaldson.
Born on Oct. 27, 1950 in Trent, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Richard Clayton and Doris Jean (Smith) Hood.
She married Robert W. Pinder on Feb. 3, 1980 and he preceded her death on March 8, 2008.
Gail was a former seamstress at Hart-Schaffner & Marx in Rochester for many years. She also was formerly employed at Russell Stover Candies in Corsicana, Texas.
Gail with her husband Robert relocated to Trinidad, Texas in 2000. She was a five- time cancer survivor and in 2013 was diagnosed with cancer for the sixth time. After receiving aggressive treatment at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, she moved back to Indiana to be closer to her daughters and grandchildren. The years that followed will be cherished by her family.
She was a former member of the Ladies Auxiliary and she thoroughly enjoyed volunteering at the Kewanna Food Pantry, cooking, sewing and tending to her flower bed and plants. She loved going to garage sales and re-sale shops. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family.
Survivors include her daughters, Elizabeth ""Lisa"" Kersey (Kevin) of Plymouth and Mary Chew (Danny) of Kewanna, step son, Robert R. Pinder of Ft. Wayne, brother, Richard Wayne Hood of Trinidad, Texas, sisters, Beverly Pinder (Jerry) of Plymouth and Mary ""Marie"" Bannister (Fred) of Trinidad, Texas, sister in law, Rose Hood of Red Oak, Texas, grandchildren, Sarah Kersey, Jason Kersey, Phillip Kersey, Jeanann Dean (Derek), Darin Chew and Dylan Pinder and great grandchildren, Kathirine Kersey, Nicholas Kersey and Primm Dean.
She was also preceded in death by brother, William Terry Hood, niece, Deanna Hale and nephew, Kerry Pinder.
Services will be at 11:30 a.m., Monday, Nov. 25, at Rans Funeral Homes & Crematory, Metzger Chapel, Kewanna.
Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Burial will follow at Citizens I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Kewanna.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kewanna Food Pantry and/or .
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 23, 2019