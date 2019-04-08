Ben N. Smith Jr.

January 27, 1931 - April 7, 2019



Ben N. Smith, Jr. son of Ben N. and Nellie (Davenport) Smith, stepped into the presence of God in the predawn hours of April 7.

Ben was born on the family farm just east of Teagarden on Jan. 27, 1931, the fourth of six children.

On Aug. 7, 1948, he married the former Margaret M. Bechtel. Together they raised four children, Linda (Jim) Rozelle of Fort Wayne, Daniel of Knox, Ben N. (Cheryl) of Mishawaka and Mark A of Plymouth, together they also enjoyed nine grandchildren, and 22 great-grandchildren.

Ben attended Teagarden elementary and Tyner High School and served on the John Glenn School board and also the Marshall County Soil Water Conservation Board.

A lifelong farmer, he also worked in construction for over 30 years as an Ironworker Local #292 out of South Bend. He also served at his home church, Pine Creek Church of the Brethren as a steward. Ben and Margaret owned and operated Smith Catering for nearly 30 years. Always the practical joker, Ben's sense of humor was enjoyed by all who knew him. Visiting Ben and Margaret on the family farm frequently resulted in being served a meal as the gracious host and hostess would have insisted on nothing less. He will be deeply missed by his family. He is survived by his brother Earl, and a sister Edith, being preceded in death by his parents, his grand-daughter Allison and his loving wife Margaret of 69 years whose needs he faithfully attended to during her struggle with dementia.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Smith family.

A time of visiting with the Smith family will be held on Wednesday, April 10, in the Pine Creek of the Brethren 25075 Stanton Road North Liberty, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A Celebration of Ben's life will be held in the Pine Creek church of the Brethren on Thursday April 11, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jim Gilmer and Pastor Jay Walter officiating with burial in the Morris Cemetery in North Liberty.

The Smith family has requested memorial contributions in honor of Ben be made to the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 25075 Stanton Road North Liberty, Ind. 46554

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 9, 2019