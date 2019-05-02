|
|
Benjamin D. Haut
July 26, 1957 - April 27, 2019
Benjamin D. Haut, 61, Beloved Son, Father, Uncle and Brother, passed away Saturday, April 27 at his home in Bass Lake.
Ben is survived by his mother Gael Stinaeur Plese; two brothers Steve (Annette) Haut and Jack Haut, two sons, Benjamin D. Haut and Joseph T. Bihlmayer; nieces Amanda (Adam) Combs and Cherie Haut; nephews Steven Haut, Stephen Haut Kaminiski, Jack (Kristen) Kaminski; and great-nieces and nephews Serenity Williams, Kale Combs, Violet Cole, Brooke Kaminski, Angelica Kaminiski, and Tegan Kaminski
Ben is preceded in death by his father Benjamin H. Haut, his wife Melody Haut, and his niece Angela Kaminski.
Ben was a proud United States Army Veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Please join the family for a Memorial Celebration of Life on Sunday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion, 707 S. Heaton St., Knox.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the or the in his memory.
Published in The Pilot News on May 3, 2019