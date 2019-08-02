|
|
Benjamin Wayne Fisher
July 25, 1990 - July 26, 2019
Our hearts are heavy with feelings of time and hope lost in the sudden tragic passing of Ben Fisher. Our prayers are he is safely held in the light, truth, and love of our Lord.
Benjamin was born July 25, 1990, at Memorial Hospital in South Bend. Ben is survived by his loving family, Father; Michael "Wrench" Fisher and his wife Diane, Mother; Jo Ann Fisher, Brother; Nicholas Fisher; Step Brother; Devin Tener, Step Sister; Markee Tener-Farler; Paternal Grandparents; Anthony and Olive Fisher and Maternal Grandparent; Barbara Boggs, Aunts and Uncles; Nancy and Randy Fisher, John and Renee Fisher, Melissa and Phil Haisley, and Heather and Lee Eby; numerous cousins and friends also are left with Ben's memories to cherish.
Ben was proceeded in death by his brother Joshua Fisher, Grandparents Bill Massy, Okle Whitesell, Delbert and Leah Hunnicutt, Lavon and Marjorie Reinholt and Dale Boggs.
Visitation will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, Aug. 2, at Plymouth Wesleyan Church 11203 South Michigan Street, Plymouth.
Visitation for the Mike Fisher family will be held on Friday, August 2, all day, at the home of Mike and Diane Fisher, 9830 Sycamore Road Plymouth, In 46563.
Mass of Christian burial will be held at 9 a.m. EST on Saturday, Aug. 3, at St Michael's Catholic Church 625 North Center Street, Plymouth.
A celebration of life with the Mike Fisher family will be held at noon on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Argos American Legion Post #68 at 120 North 1st St., Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 3, 2019