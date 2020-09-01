1/1
Bernadine M. Neidig
1931 - 2020

Bernadine M. Neidig
February 13, 1931 - August 28, 2020

Bernadine M. Neidig, 89, of Plymouth, (formerly of Bourbon), passed away on Aug. 28, in Miller's Merry Manor Nursing Home in Plymouth.
Bernadine was born the daughter of Kenneth and Bertha (Ritenour) Hart on Feb. 14, 1931 in South Bend. She has been a long-time resident of Bourbon. She graduated from High School in 1949, then went on to complete a degree at the South Bend School of Practical Nursing. Bernadine was married to Homer Leonard, who preceded her in death on Jan. 24, 1960. She later married Joseph Neidig on Aug. 6, 1962; he preceded her in death on Nov. 4, 1989. Bernadine was a mother and homemaker who also worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse under Dr. Bowen. During her free time, she was involved with the Red Had Society, Bourbon Lions Club, the Coffee Shop Ladies, United Methodist Women, plus she was a volunteer at the Neighborhood Center in Plymouth. She also enjoyed bowling and dancing at the Plymouth Moose Club. She attended the Etna Green United Methodist Church.
Those left behind to miss her are her sons, Terry (Alma) Neidig and Dennis (Debra) Neidig, both of Bourbon, daughters Suzanne (Femi) Afolabi of Bourbon, Patty (Andy) Cook, and Mary (David) McConnell, both of Etna Green, Carol (Dean) Swingle of Bremen, Becky (Jim) Scarberry of Bourbon, and Rachel Rodriguez of Tippecanoe. There are several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and Great-great grandchildren who will miss her. Sisters Audrey Martin of Euclid, Ohio and Doris Shapiro of South Bend also survive, as well as brother Donald Hart of Culver.
She is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, daughters Sandra Leonard and Suella Leonard, and sons Steven Neidig, Glenn Leonard and Gene Leonard, sister Loranne Horton and brother Kenneth Hart.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 11:30 a.m. at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Bourbon, Indiana. Pastors Joe Lampton and Kenneth Cook will be officiating. Burial will follow at the cemetery. A celebration meal will be held at her church following the graveside service.
Memorials may be made towards the final expenses of burial.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Pleasant Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
