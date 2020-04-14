Home

Bernard Delane Schrome


1932 - 2020
Bernard Delane Schrome Obituary
Bernard Delane Schrome
December 8, 1932 - April 12, 2020

LAKEVILLE - Bernard Delane Schrome, 87 of Lakeville, passed away April 12, at 8:24 p.m. at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center Plymouth. 
On Dec. 8, 1932 in Bourbon, he was born to Paul W. Schrome and Delta Ellen (Winterrowd) Schrome. Bernard had lived all his life in Marshall County. 
On June 28, 1952 in Plymouth, he married Ruth C. (Berger) Schrome. Together they shared the past 67 years.
Bernard was member of Construction Union local #413, South Bend, and Schrome General Contractors.
He attended Faith Christian Chapel, Lakeville.
Bernard is survived by his wife, Ruth Schrome of Lakeville, daughters, Delana Bates and husband Mike of Osceola; and Kathy Dunafin and husband Rodney of Lagrange; sons, Bernie J. Schrome and wife Shelly of Waxahachie, Texas; and Brian D. Schrome and wife Stephanie of Lake of the Woods, Bremen along with 16 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents; daughters, Roxanne Schrome and Bernadette Mettler; sisters, Evadene Richhart and Letha Hostetler.
The family will have a Service of Remembrance at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.
Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 15, 2020
