Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
Bernita Jo Kennedy Obituary
Bernita Jo Kennedy
May 7,1946 - June 19, 2019
 
 
Bernita Jo Kennedy, 73, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, in Plymouth.
Bernita was born in Laporte, on May 7, 1946 to Earl and Bernice (Jolitz) Kennedy. She graduated from North Liberty High School with the class of 1964. Bernita went on to further her education at the Michiana Business College earning a Secretarial Degree. She was employed by Culver Military Academy as the cook in the cafeteria.      
Bernita was a member of the New Song Community Church.
She loved the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Notre Dame and also enjoyed word search books and crocheting.
Bernita is survived by her loving family, sons: Brian (Debra) Rhode of Rochester, and Michael (Andrea) Rackley of North Liberty; six grandchildren: Sabastian (Amber) Rhode Jeremy Rhode, and Samantha Irvin, Christian Rackley, Megan Rackley, and  Andrew Rackley; great-grandchildren: Alivia Working, Zy Working, Presley Rhode, Hudson Rhode, step-grandchildren; Katherine McFarland and Phillip Robbins; and great-step-grandchild, Khloe St.Cin.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Alan, and a great-grandson, Avery Rhode.
Visitation will be from 11a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday June 24, in the Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth. Funeral services will follow in the funeral home at 1 p.m. with Pastor Lowell Ott officiating.
Burial will follow in the Highland Cemetery, North Judson.
Condolences may be sent to the family through
www.johnson-danielson.com.
Published in The Pilot News on June 21, 2019
