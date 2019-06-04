Bert C. Mullins

July 4, 1944 - June 3, 2019



WANATAH - Bert C. Mullins, 74 of Wanatah, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loved ones on June 3.

Bert was born to Beecher and Audrey (Minix) Mullins on July 4, 1944 in Knox. He attended California Township School and later graduated from Knox High School. After being drafted into the Army, Bert served at Fort Lewis, Wash., where he married Annamae Hesselgrave on July 16, 1966 in nearby Tumwater, Wash.

Bert worked as a tool and dye maker at the Budd Company until it closed its doors. He was the head of maintenance at South Central School in Union Mills during the 1980's. If you attended school during that time, you remember hearing "Bert Mullins report to the office" over the loud speaker or seeing him wave at everyone while cutting the school lawn. Bert retired from Alexander Chemical in La Porte, where he was a driver.

In his younger years, Bert was a Past Master at the Union Mills Masonic Lodge. Bert was an active member of Community Gospel Baptist Church in Knox where one of his favorite activities was to play his guitar and sing gospel music to nursing homes in the area. When he was at home, he loved playing on his guitar, hunting with his brothers and friends as well as telling stories to anyone that would listen.

Bert is preceded in death by both parents; brothers, Dexter Mullins, Lester Mullins and Willis Mullins. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Anna Mullins; daughters, Dawn Boyd, Melissa Mullins Mischke and Melinda Mullins; one very special son-in-love, Tom Boyd; grandsons, David Silverman, Daniel (Shelby) Silverman, Thomas Mischke and his precious granddaughter, Annabelle Mischke. Also surviving are his brother Western Mullins; sisters Joyce Fitzgerald, Mabel Glasshagel, Opal Manaea and numerous nieces and nephews. Bert always loved spending time with his family members and looked forward to the family reunion every year.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 7, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Wanatah Funeral Chapel 309 N. Main St., Wanatah with a Funeral Service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Heartland Christian Center East Cemetery, Wanatah.

In honor of Bert, please consider wearing something red on Friday. Published in The Pilot News on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary