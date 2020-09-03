Beth Ann Browning
March 11, 1963 - August 25, 2020
GROVERTOWN – Beth Ann Browning of Grovertown passed away on Tuesday Aug. 25, in Memorial Hospital, South Bend following injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident. She was born on March 11, 1963 to the late Richard and Anna (Meadows) Keltz and lived in the area all of her life.
She worked as a receptionist for Lifeplex in Plymouth. On Aug. 4, 2001 she married James Browning in Gatlinburg, Tenn. She was a member of the Grovertown United Methodist Church and loved traveling (especially trips to Tennessee). She was a very caring and selfless person who loved helping other people. his was evident by her last selfless act, which was giving the gift of life by donating her organs. Mostly she cherished her family deeply.
Beth is survived by: her husband James of Grovertown; one daughter Sandra of Plymouth; two grandsons Riley and Brady; one granddaughter Elle; and one sister Dian. She is preceded in death by her parents.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. EDT Saturday, Sept. 5, at the Grovertown Conservation Club, 8060 E. 400 North, Grovertown. There will be a Celebration of Life luncheon following the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Grovertown Conservation Club.
The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is in charge of arrangements. To leave online condolences please see Beth's obituary at rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Due to Covid-19 mandates and guidelines facemasks are required inside the building.