Bette Mae Holtzclaw (Tannahill) Ellett
1928 - 2020
Bette Mae (Tannahill) (Holtzclaw) Ellett
September 4, 1928 - December 3, 2020


Born Sept. 4, 1926 to Walter and Bertha (Mjelde) Tannahill in Victoria de Las Tunas, Cuba, died at Carmel Care Health and Living, Carmel, on Dec. 3.
Ms. Ellett was raised in Waukegan, Ill., where she graduated from Waukegan Township High School and attended the University of Illinois. She married the late Joseph P. Holtzclaw, Jr., in 1947 and raised three children with him in Plymouth.
In Plymouth, Betty was instrumental in the start-up of the WTCA Radio Station and also helped to establish the first Duplicate Bridge Club there. She was active in the First Methodist Church and in Delta Theta Tau Sorority.
Betty later moved to Santa Ana, Calif., where she worked in Accounts Receivable of a large interior décor company in Costa Mesa. While in California, she attended the Golden West, Coastline, and Orange Coast College, and took various accounting and business management courses. She married the late Jolan T. Ellett and shared life with him for several years. Ms. Ellett returned to Indiana in 1985 to live near her daughter, Pam, and family in Kokomo.
While in Kokomo, Betty celebrated becoming Life Master in Duplicate Bridge. She loved playing Bridge with her grandsons and later, her great-grandsons. After moving to Indianapolis, then living with her daughter, she played the game online everyday with friends and family.
Surviving Ms. Ellett are two children, Pamela K. Lyon (Robert), Noblesville, and Jeffry C. Holtzclaw (Tina), Plymouth; six grandchildren, Robert W. Lyon (Michelle), Joseph W. Lyon (Amy), F. Dominic Lyon (Jamie), Kristen D. Brody (Chris), Kristian J. Holtzclaw (Cristy) and Lacy E. Martin. In addition, Ms. Ellett adored her 14 great-grandchildren: Amanda Chitwood, Caleb Lyon, Jayden Lyon, R.J. Lyon, Brady Lyon, Carly Lyon, Nico Lyon, Steven Brody, Erik Brody, Audrey Brody, Elizabeth Holtzclaw, Jacob Holtzclaw, Jeremy Holtzclaw and Joshua Holtzclaw.
Ms. Ellett also loved her four great-great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Liam, Lukas and Cali.
Ms. Ellett's son, Steven Lewis Holtzclaw, preceded her in death.
A celebration of the life of Betty Ellett will be held at a later date.
Memorial gifts may be sent to St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 W. 86th St., Indianapolis, Ind. 46260. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shirley Brothers Fishers / Castleton Chapel
9900 Allisonville Road
Fishers, IN 46038
(317) 841-7878
