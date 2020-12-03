Betty Isabelle Coplen

August 20, 1927 - November 29, 2020



Betty Isabelle Coplen passed away on Sunday, Nov. 29, at the age of 93. Born Aug. 20, 1927 in Lakeville, into a family of six brothers and three sisters to Vern and Mabel (Barber) Dipert.

Betty married her high school sweetheart, Carl Coplen and they had 76 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling and visiting out of state family in their RV.

Betty helped Carl in his ABS business and worked as a receptionist for medical offices before becoming Director of Marshall County Rural Adult Services. She was a member of the Plymouth Church of the Brethren.

Betty is survived by her beloved husband Carl, her daughter Pat (Don) Bodensteiner of Rapid City, S.D.; her son Gerald (Mary) of Dowagiac, Mich.; and seven grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents; daughters, Carolyn Kowalski and Cathie Gorden; grandson, Jon Bodensteiner; and six brothers and two sisters.

A special thank you to the Avantera St Cloud staff for their loving care they showed Betty and family over several years.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to Bella Vista Nursing Center in Rapid City, S.D.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store