Betty J. Kring

Betty J. Kring Obituary
Betty J. Kring

GROVERTOWN - Betty J Kring of Grovertown, formerly of Lakeville passed away on July 29.
Betty is survived by her husband Charles, daughters Penny and Arlene, sons Charles Jr, Cory and Michael.
Friends may visit with the family Friday, Aug. 2 from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday, Aug. 3 from 10-11 a.m. with a funeral service at 11 a.m., all located at Palmer Funeral Home within the Palmer Community Complex, 601 N Michigan St, Lakeville.
Visit the Palmer Funeral Home website for the full obituary.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 1, 2019
